Don’t brush off an ingrown toenail as it can lead to serious complications

SINGAPORE – Ingrown toenails should not be taken lightly, say podiatrists here, who add that these are among the most common foot conditions they treat. An ingrown toenail starts with the nail growing out and wounding nearby skin, but could end with a loss of the toe due to infection.

Even babies are at risk of infection from ingrown toenails. Dr Michael Lai, principal podiatrist and clinical director at East Coast Podiatry, says the youngest patient treated for ingrown toenails at his clinic was just six days old.