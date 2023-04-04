Don’t brush off an ingrown toenail as it can lead to serious complications

Tight or ill-fitting shoes can put pressure on the toes and force nails to grow into the skin. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO
Akshita Nanda
Correspondent
Updated
32 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
SINGAPORE – Ingrown toenails should not be taken lightly, say podiatrists here, who add that these are among the most common foot conditions they treat. An ingrown toenail starts with the nail growing out and wounding nearby skin, but could end with a loss of the toe due to infection.

Even babies are at risk of infection from ingrown toenails. Dr Michael Lai, principal podiatrist and clinical director at East Coast Podiatry, says the youngest patient treated for ingrown toenails at his clinic was just six days old.

