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Dolly Parton to get new Hollywood star after vandalism

The United States has been in mourning since the death of the beloved singer last week at the age of 80.

LOS ANGELES - Late country music legend Dolly Parton will get a new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept 4, after the original one was vandalised, officials have announced.

The United States has been in mourning since the death of the beloved singer last week at the age of 80.

Fans flocked to her home state of Tennessee to pay homage to the musician, philanthropist and entrepreneur, as US President Donald Trump ordered flags on government buildings be flown at half-staff.

They also laid flowers and left candles on the star in the heart of Hollywood that commemorates her decades-long career.

But on Aug 31, vandals scratched the star, which was dedicated in 1984, leaving Parton’s name badly defaced, with video on social media showing the damage.

Ana Martinez of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said the tribute items left on the star had been cleared in anticipation of already-scheduled work to repair cracks when it was vandalised.

The Hollywood Historic Trust, which maintains the thousands of stars along Hollywood Boulevard, said a replacement star would be ready within days.

“The Hollywood Historic Trust and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce are proud to honour the legacy of Dolly Parton with a replacement of her star,” the organisation wrote on Instagram.

“The new star will be available for viewing this Friday.” AFP