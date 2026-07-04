Dog Whisperer Cesar Millan to host private ‘learning experience’ as part of Singapore Pet Festival

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The sessions with Cesar Millan will offer participants a chance to get up close with him as he shares what it takes to understand your dog’s behaviour.

SINGAPORE – World renowned dog behaviour expert Cesar Millan is set to visit Singapore again in July to host an “exclusive educational experience” for dog owners as part of the Singapore Pet Festival.

In a Facebook post on July 3 , Clubpets , the festival’s organiser, said the Mexican-American would offer insights during an hour-long “learning experience” from July 31 to Aug 2 at Marina Bay Sands.

The sessions, organised in partnership with pet nutrition company Bom Bom , will offer participants “a rare opportunity to get up close with Cesar as he shares what it takes to understand your dog’s behaviour”, Clubpets wrote.

Each participant will be able to bring up to one dog, Clubpets said in response to The Straits Times’ queries.

Among the tips that dog owners can expect to take away from the session are common behavioural challenges and the relationship between a dog’s nutrition and behaviour.

The sessions, which include a question and answer segment as well as “live behavioural analysis and expert recommendations”, will be held at 1pm and 3pm daily at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre . Each session will be limited to 56 participants.

A ticket will cost $98 during the early-bird discount period and $ 108 afterwards.

Clubpets added that a separate Singapore Pet Festival 2026 admission ticket would be required to enter the festival.

Separate hour-long group meet-and-greet sessions with Millan will also be held at 2pm and 4pm daily from July 31 to Aug 2. Tickets will cost $68 each and include a photo opportunity with the trainer and two autographed coasters.

Millan, who hosted the TV series Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan from 2004 to 2012 , is no stranger to Singapore, having visited the Republic on several occasions. His last visit, in June 2024, saw a meet-and-greet session with him organised by Bom Bom on board the luxury tall ship Royal Albatross.

Singapore was also a stop on his Love Your Dogs tour in 2015 , in which he spoke about nurturing puppies with an appropriate amount of affection and managing a dog’s excitement with strangers .