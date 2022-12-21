Doc Talk: Saving lives through cancer screening is more complicated than you think

SINGAPORE – Singapore has a new national health strategy: HealthierSG.

It is the new policy roadmap to, someday, delivering a heathier population. Singaporeans will hopefully have longer lives, coupled with better quality of life – more years to life, more life to years. And to cap it off, the strategy will keep healthcare cost low, reducing the burgeoning financial burden on the nation.

Of the many planks in the HealthierSG platform, health screening – to detect medical conditions early and allow for earlier intervention with better health outcomes – is a key component.

Since cancer is the No. 1 cause of death in Singapore, it follows that cancer screening will feature prominently in the strategy roll-out.

The logic of cancer screening is both simple and fairly compelling.

The diagnosis of cancer is not always a death sentence. Many forms of cancer can be permanently cured, if discovered in the early stages.

Certain tumours can be detected in the pre-cancerous stage, cancer of the cervix being an example.

Early treatment with better outcomes will improve longevity, reduce the burden of care on the patient’s family members, prevent a society from losing years of productive life in its population and conserve healthcare resources.

So far so good.

So, if a national cancer-screening programme is comprehensively rolled out and gains wide acceptance by everyone, would it then be the sword that finally slays the monster that is cancer? No.

Why not? What are the inherent weaknesses of cancer screening? Is there genuine value in this strategy? Most importantly, what should your attitude, as a “consumer”, be towards cancer screening?