Do you need that multivitamin supplement? Know the ABCs of vitamins
- Doctors caution against unsupervised high-dose vitamin supplements, as these can lead to toxic build-up.
- Vitamin B deficiencies are common; KKH prescribes supplements for pregnant women.
- Vitamin C is linked to immunity; most meet daily needs through diet. Deficiencies can cause scurvy, treatable with supplements.
SINGAPORE –Are you taking off-the-shelf vitamins for a health boost? Before you do that, check with your doctor.
Doctors tell The Straits Times that vitamin A deficiency is rare in Singapore, for example, and taking high-dose supplements without medical supervision can, over time, lead to a toxic build-up in the body.