Do you need that multivitamin supplement? Know the ABCs of vitamins

Eat a balanced diet with a variety of fruits and vegetables rather than relying only on vitamin supplements.

Eat a balanced diet with a variety of fruit and vegetables rather than relying only on vitamin supplements.

Akshita Nanda

  • Doctors caution against unsupervised high-dose vitamin supplements, as these can lead to toxic build-up.
  • Vitamin B deficiencies are common; KKH prescribes supplements for pregnant women.
  • Vitamin C is linked to immunity; most meet daily needs through diet. Deficiencies can cause scurvy, treatable with supplements.

SINGAPORE –Are you taking off-the-shelf vitamins for a health boost? Before you do that, check with your doctor.

Doctors tell The Straits Times that vitamin A deficiency is rare in Singapore, for example, and taking high-dose supplements without medical supervision can, over time, lead to a toxic build-up in the body.

