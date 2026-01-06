Do you need that multivitamin supplement? Know the ABCs of vitamins

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Eat a balanced diet with a variety of fruit and vegetables rather than relying only on vitamin supplements.

SINGAPORE – Are you taking off-the-shelf vitamins for a health boost? Before you do that, check with your doctor.

Doctors tell The Straits Times that vitamin A deficiency is rare in Singapore, for example, and taking high-dose supplements without medical supervision can, over time, lead to a toxic build-up in the body.