Dive into a new career

Ms Klemming is one of a handful of divers in Sweden - and currently the only woman, she says - who plunge into the icy waters in full scuba gear to collect the shellfish year-round. The career change has offered more than a livelihood, she says. "As a young woman these days, you grow up in a very judgmental world... I constantly felt very judged by my looks. This is really the opposite of that, no one judges me because of it."

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE