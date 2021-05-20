Dive into a new career

Professional oyster diver Lotta Klemming at the quay near her family's company in Grebbestad in Sweden's Vastra Gotaland county. The 31-year-old left a career in the fashion industry to return to her family's home and take up diving for wild oysters as a business, selling the flavourful shellfish to restaurants around the country. She also gets to enjoy being close to nature in the area where she grew up. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Ms Klemming is one of a handful of divers in Sweden - and currently the only woman, she says - who plunge into the icy waters in full scuba gear to collect the shellfish year-round. The career change has offered more than a livelihood, she says. "As a young woman these days, you grow up in a very judgmental world... I constantly felt very judged by my looks. This is really the opposite of that, no one judges me because of it." PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Ms Klemming and her father Peter, who is also a diver, will moor the boat in the shallow waters by a rocky outcrop, check their air tanks and jump into the water with plastic baskets. After filling several containers, they return to their boat and make their way back to their dive house, where Ms Klemming unloads, cleans and packages the oysters to be sold to restaurants in Stockholm and Gothenburg at about €7 (S$11) apiece. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
While France may spring to mind as a more obvious place to find oysters, the Swedish archipelago is home to wild Ostrea edulis - a variety distinct in size and flavour from those reared on farms. The oysters, which can reach up to 11cm in size, have been long admired by connoisseurs in Sweden. Ms Klemming says the oysters "have a very intense taste - it's not like a beginner's oyster" and are best paired with a Guinness or stout. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
