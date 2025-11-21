Disney+ to increase monthly prices for Singapore subscribers by up to $4 from Dec 17

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Disney+ streaming service was first launched in Singapore in 2021 with a subscription fee of $11.98 a month.

SINGAPORE - Singapore subscribers of Disney’s streaming service will have to pay up to $4 more a month come December.

According to the Disney+ website, users on the Standard plan will have to pay $18.98 per month, up from the previous $15.98, while those on the Premium plan will have to fork out $22.98 per month, up from $18.98 .

Changes to the monthly subscription prices will take effect from Dec 17, it said.

However, the yearly subscription fee for both plans remains unchanged , at $159.98 for the Disney+ Standard plan and $189.98 for the Disney+ Premium plan.

Adding an extra member for each plan will cost $1 more at $ 7.98 a month , up from $6.98 .

The service carries titles from iconic film brands such as Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, Disney and National Geographic as well as titles from the Star brand.

It has since launched two subscription plans.

Disney+ Standard allows users to watch on up to two devices at a time, supports up to 5.1 audio , and offers 1080p Full HD vide o.

Meanwhile, the Premium plan allows users to watch on up to four devices at a time, and offers immersive sound up to Dolby Atmos audio, and 4K UHD & HDR video .