Did Christopher Lee donate anonymously to aid Malaysian flood victims?

SINGAPORE - Actor Christopher Lee is believed to have made an anonymous donation to help Malaysian flood victims, but his kind act was inadvertently revealed by fellow actor Yao Wenlong.

In a post shared on Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday (Dec 28), Yao, who lives in Johor Baru, wrote that he had received a call from "a Malaysian friend who had made his home and established his career in Singapore, and made a name for himself in Taiwan".

This person asked for his help to make a donation and requested anonymity. Many states in Malaysia had been affected by major floods earlier in December, with more than 71,000 residents displaced.

Lee, 50, who hails from Malaysia and is based in Singapore, is married to actress Fann Wong, 50, and has a son with her.

Currently on a nine-month shoot in Taiwan, he was named Best Actor at the Golden Bell Awards earlier this year for his role in Taiwanese miniseries Workers (2020).

Yao's post included a screenshot of a bank transfer receipt, with the amount blacked out and the name partially concealed by a heart sticker, with only "Lee M" visible.

Netizens quickly deduced that the anonymous donor was Lee, whose Chinese name is Mingshun.

Yao also tagged Democratic Action Party's State Assemblywoman for Johor Jaya, Ms Liow Cai Tung, in his post.

She later shared his post on Facebook and thanked Lee by name, saying "even though he is overseas, he still has a heart for Malaysia".

Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported on the donation, but was unable to contact Lee for verification through his management agency.