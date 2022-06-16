Diamond in the sky

Updated
Published
4 min ago

A man riding a bicycle on a zip line during the opening ceremony of the glass bridge over Dashbashi Canyon outside the town of Tsalka, Georgia, on Tuesday.

The 240m-long bridge, which spans the canyon, has a cafe shaped like a diamond hanging in the middle at an altitude of 200m.

Located near the bridge are a visitor centre, a hotel complex, bike lines and swings.

The project by Israeli firm Kass Land started construction in 2019.

Dashbashi Canyon, which is known for its natural biodiversity and beautiful landscapes, is about 8km long. There are also numerous waterfalls, as well as natural and man-made caves, on the walls of the canyon.

June 16, 2022

