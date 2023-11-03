Design News: Zenyum’s Pokemon toothbrushes, new Lego stores, Taylor Swift concert film collectible

Zenyum’s Pokemon toothbrushes
Oral-care company Zenyum has launched a range of sonic toothbrushes inspired by beloved Pokemon characters.
The ZenyumSonic Go Pokemon Collection comes in four colourways, with each corresponding to a different character: yellow for Pikachu, orange for Charmander, blue for Squirtle and green for Bulbasaur.
Each adorable toothbrush ($69.90) has a built-in two-minute timer and three brushing modes: regular cleaning, gentle cleaning and whitening.
The toothbrush can be charged via a USB-C port, though the battery should last at least three weeks before it needs a recharge. Extra brush heads can be purchased at $24.90 for a pack of three.
For travellers, there is also a Poke Ball travel case that can be purchased separately for $24.90, or as a bundle with just the toothbrush ($94.80) or with the toothbrush and extra brush head trio ($119.70).
Info: Go to str.sg/iNoT
Lego’s new Changi Airport stores
Families travelling over the coming school holidays will have two new Lego stores to check out at Changi Airport while waiting for their flights.
The new stores are located at the departure lounges of Terminals 3 and 4 respectively, and will be open daily from 6am till midnight.
Both stores will have a range of Lego sets for sale, in addition to the popular Build A Minifigure Stations.
Visitors can also take a photo with 3D Lego models of Changi Airport’s iconic control tower and the Merlion, also located at both stores.
As part of an opening promotion, the Lego Group is running microbuild and postcard activities over selected dates in November and December.
Participants will have the opportunity to make their own Merlion microbuild, and to take home some custom postcards and stickers designed with Singaporean motifs and Singlish phrases.
Info: Registration for the activities is free, and can be submitted at str.sg/iNoc
Golden Village’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour collectible combo
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, a concert film by the American pop star, will finally open in Singapore cinemas on Friday, having already been released in the United States and other international markets in mid-October.
To celebrate the occasion, cinema chain Golden Village (GV) is offering an exclusive collector combo ($18).
The combo comes with a large box of popcorn, a regular-sized drink and a double-walled tumbler illustrating the 33-year-old singer-songwriter’s various “eras” over her record-breaking, award-winning musical career.
Fans can purchase their combos at these GV locations: Bishan (Junction 8), Jurong Point, i12 Katong, Suntec, Plaza Singapura, Tampines Mall, VivoCity, Yishun and Paya Lebar (SingPost Centre).
A ticket purchase is not necessary, but the cup will be available only while stocks last.
Info: Go to gv.com.sg