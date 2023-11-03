Design News: Zenyum’s Pokemon toothbrushes, new Lego stores, Taylor Swift concert film collectible

Zenyum’s Pokemon toothbrushes

Oral-care company Zenyum has launched a range of sonic toothbrushes inspired by beloved Pokemon characters.

The ZenyumSonic Go Pokemon Collection comes in four colourways, with each corresponding to a different character: yellow for Pikachu, orange for Charmander, blue for Squirtle and green for Bulbasaur.

Each adorable toothbrush ($69.90) has a built-in two-minute timer and three brushing modes: regular cleaning, gentle cleaning and whitening.

The toothbrush can be charged via a USB-C port, though the battery should last at least three weeks before it needs a recharge. Extra brush heads can be purchased at $24.90 for a pack of three.

For travellers, there is also a Poke Ball travel case that can be purchased separately for $24.90, or as a bundle with just the toothbrush ($94.80) or with the toothbrush and extra brush head trio ($119.70).

Info: Go to str.sg/iNoT

