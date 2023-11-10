Design News: Toys ’R’ Us x Craig & Karl swag, Magic: The Gathering’s new Ixalan set

Toys ’R’ Us’ collaboration with Craig & Karl

Toy store chain Toys ’R’ Us has teamed up with pop artist duo Craig & Karl for exclusive Christmas collectibles this festive season.

From Tuesday, there will be various merchandise available for redemption, including tote bags, travel tumblers and cutlery sets.

Customers will be able to redeem these for $15 each, while stocks last, as long as they spend at least $20 in-store.

There will also be limited-edition bears, which will be released weekly in different colourways – also redeemable for $15 each, but the $20 minimum spend for these must be made on specific toy categories identified by Toys ’R’ Us on its Facebook page for each week.

The first bear, coloured in a festive palette of red and green, will be available for redemption from Nov 14 to 19, and four more designs will be released in subsequent weeks from Dec 11 to 18.

As part of the festive celebrations, Toys ’R’ Us Star Card members who spend $80 or more in-store from Nov 14 to 30 will receive a $10 coupon, while those who spend $150 or more will receive two such coupons.

Info: www.facebook.com/toysrus.sg

