Design News: Toys ’R’ Us x Craig & Karl swag, Magic: The Gathering’s new Ixalan set

Toys ’R’ Us’ collaboration with Craig & Karl
Toy store chain Toys ’R’ Us has teamed up with pop artist duo Craig & Karl for exclusive Christmas collectibles this festive season.
From Tuesday, there will be various merchandise available for redemption, including tote bags, travel tumblers and cutlery sets.
Customers will be able to redeem these for $15 each, while stocks last, as long as they spend at least $20 in-store.
There will also be limited-edition bears, which will be released weekly in different colourways – also redeemable for $15 each, but the $20 minimum spend for these must be made on specific toy categories identified by Toys ’R’ Us on its Facebook page for each week.
The first bear, coloured in a festive palette of red and green, will be available for redemption from Nov 14 to 19, and four more designs will be released in subsequent weeks from Dec 11 to 18.
As part of the festive celebrations, Toys ’R’ Us Star Card members who spend $80 or more in-store from Nov 14 to 30 will receive a $10 coupon, while those who spend $150 or more will receive two such coupons.
Info: www.facebook.com/toysrus.sg
Magic: The Gathering’s new Lost Caverns Of Ixalan set
Popular trading card game Magic: The Gathering, which is published by the makers of tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, has a new set for the festive season.
The Lost Caverns Of Ixalan transports players to the realm of Ixalan, which is full of tropical jungles and prehistoric beasts.
The storyline sees four factions heading underground to see who can first uncover the secret of Ixalan’s power.
The Lost Caverns Of Ixalan features a tie-up with the Jurassic Park film franchise (1993 to 2022). Fans can look out for 26 special cards that feature characters from the movies, including the infamous Tyrannosaurus Rex and Ian Malcolm, the scientist played by actor Jeff Goldblum.
At least one of these special cards is available in every Collector Booster set for the Lost Caverns Of Ixalan (from $24.98).
New players can consider the Magic: The Gathering The Lost Caverns Of Ixalan Commander Deck – Ahoy Mateys bundle ($36.52), which comes with a command deck that is ready to play straight out of the box.
Pre-orders for the various sets and bundles are open, in advance of the release date on Nov 17.
New players are also welcome to stop by the Magic Open House event taking place at selected WPN Premium Stores on Wednesday, where they will get to learn and play their first game. All attendees will get an exclusive Ravenous Chupacabra promotional card.
Info: Go to str.sg/iN2i and str.sg/iN25
Pilot Pen’s new Dr Grip mechanical pencils and FriXion Grayscale pens
Japanese stationery brand Pilot is releasing new erasable pens and mechanical pencils, in time for your Christmas or back-to-school shopping.
The limited-edition Pilot FriXion Grayscale Collection adds a monochrome twist to the erasable pens. They use a thermo-sensitive gel ink that disappears when friction is applied via the pens’ built-in rubber erasers.
There will be four shades – black, dark grey, light grey and white – available across four models in the FriXion series, including the Pilot FriXion Ball Knock Zone pen ($8.75).
A Grayscale Pilot FriXion Eraser ($2.20) will also be available.
If your writing instrument of choice is a mechanical pencil, The Dr Grip and Pilot Dr Grip Classic Mechanical Pencils will be made available in new 0.3mm and 0.5mm variations (starting at $7.30 for Pilot Dr Grip Classic).
These ergonomic pencils come with double-layered grips on the barrels, which are designed to distribute weight for maximum comfort. They come with Pilot’s popular shaker mechanism that advances the lead with a little shake.
The Pilot The Dr Grip ($13.15) is the slightly more elevated model of the two, and comes with a locking mechanism.
Info: Available at selected bookstores from Wednesday.