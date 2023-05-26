Design News: Tangs’ revamp at VivoCity, Naruto 20th anniversary exhibition

Tangs reopens at VivoCity
The VivoCity outlet of home-grown department store Tangs has unveiled its all-new first-floor offerings after closing for renovations in October 2022.
Beauty mainstays like French brands Clarins and Lancome have counters in the store, along with new entrants such as Japanese skincare brand Albion.
Tangs at VivoCity has also arranged for a slate of family-friendly workshops and activities within the store for the month of June, including a Doodle Style Vinyl Sticker Workshop on June 3 and 10.
While stocks last, Standard Chartered credit card holders stand to receive a $20 voucher or promotional code with every $280 spent at Tangs at VivoCity, Tang Plaza outlets or on Tangs’ online shopping platform (tangs.com).
Where: Tangs at VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk
Open: 10am to 10pm daily
Info: Go to facebook.com/tangs.sg and instagram.com/tangssg
Naruto 20th Anniversary Exhibition at Marina Square
Japanese animated series Naruto premiered in 2002, and is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Singapore with an exhibition running throughout the month of June.
The cult-favourite anime – which spans Naruto (2002 to 2007) and Naruto: Shippuden (2007 to 2017) – is based on Japanese artist Masashi Kishimoto’s manga series about a young orphan who wants to become his village’s head ninja.
The exhibition at Marina Square re-creates some of the show’s most beloved scenes, such as Naruto’s battle against Sasuke in the Final Valley. It will also bring to life settings such as Hidden Leaf Village – Naruto’s home – via virtual reality.
Where: Let’s Play, 03-208/209 Marina Square, 6 Raffles Boulevard
When: Till July 2, 10am to 9pm daily (last entry 8pm)
Admission: $22 on weekdays, $25 on weekends. Buy tickets at bit.ly/NarutoExSG
Leica reopens Marina Bay Sands store, launches Q3 digital compact camera
German premium camera brand Leica has reopened its store at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.
The revamped 614 sq ft space now includes a Leica Akademie, which will host workshops and photo walks, and a retail space showing off the brand’s latest products.
These include Leica’s newest launch, the Q3 compact digital camera ($8,960), which boasts a 60MP BSI-CMOS digital image sensor, a Summilux 28mm f/ 1.7 ASPH. lens and 8K video recording, among other capabilities.
Accessories bundled with the Q3 camera include Leica’s proprietary Apple MFI-certified Fotos cable for the seamless transfer of photos and videos to Apple’s iPhones and iPads.
Where: B1-82A, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue
Open: 10.30am to 10pm Sundays to Thursdays; 10.30am to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays
Info: The Leica Q3 is also available at authorised dealers and the Leica Online Store (leica-store.sg)