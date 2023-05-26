Design News: Tangs’ revamp at VivoCity, Naruto 20th anniversary exhibition

Tangs reopens at VivoCity

The VivoCity outlet of home-grown department store Tangs has unveiled its all-new first-floor offerings after closing for renovations in October 2022.

Beauty mainstays like French brands Clarins and Lancome have counters in the store, along with new entrants such as Japanese skincare brand Albion.

Tangs at VivoCity has also arranged for a slate of family-friendly workshops and activities within the store for the month of June, including a Doodle Style Vinyl Sticker Workshop on June 3 and 10.

While stocks last, Standard Chartered credit card holders stand to receive a $20 voucher or promotional code with every $280 spent at Tangs at VivoCity, Tang Plaza outlets or on Tangs’ online shopping platform (tangs.com).

Where: Tangs at VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk

Open: 10am to 10pm daily

Info: Go to facebook.com/tangs.sg and instagram.com/tangssg

Naruto 20th Anniversary Exhibition at Marina Square