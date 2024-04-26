Design News: NLB’s immersive installation, Rimowa and La Marzocco unveil stylish coffee maker

NLB launches Book Havens Of Bras Basah immersive installation
The National Library Board (NLB) launched an innovative immersive installation on April 24 at the Central Public Library’s Immersive Room, titled Book Havens Of Bras Basah: Curiocity.
Available over the next two years, this installation transports visitors through a nine-minute time-lapse projection capturing the evolution of the Bras Basah area across three significant periods: pre-war 1930s, post-war 1970s and contemporary 2020s.
The display – highlighting iconic buildings and animated lifestyle scenes from each era – offers a glimpse into the area’s local heritage and urban development. The experience also features eight augmented-reality points, allowing visitors to explore deeper the history of the locale.
The exhibition is being launched alongside the second season of NLB’s YouTube series, From Book To Cook, which premieres on April 29. The series delves into Singapore’s food history by recreating heritage dishes that have mostly been forgotten, with the help of vintage recipes.
An NLB spokesperson says: “Both offerings are part of NLB’s commitment to making learning and discovery more interesting and accessible to all, tying in with the LAB25 (Libraries and Archives Blueprint 2025) vision to inspire discovery and creation of Singapore stories and instil a deeper appreciation of our collective experience.”
Where: National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street
When: 10am to 2pm, 5 to 9pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: Go to curiocity.nlb.gov.sg
Rimowa and La Marzocco unveil limited-edition espresso machine
German luxury luggage-maker Rimowa has partnered La Marzocco, an Italian producer of high-end espresso machines, to launch the Rimowa La Marzocco Linea Mini espresso machine.
This collaboration, which blends German and Italian design and manufacturing expertise, made its debut at Milan Design Week on April 15, and is available for made-to-order purchase online.
The limited-edition espresso maker features Rimowa’s signature grooved aluminium panels. The machine also incorporates elements such as an aluminium portafilter, custom hot water tap and knobs adorned with the monograms of both brands.
“This partnership is a testament to the power of collaboration and the possibilities that arise when two brands come together with a shared passion and purpose,” says Rimowa chief executive Hugues Bonnet-Masimbert.
La Marzocco’s chief executive Guido Bernardinelli adds: “Both historic brands that work to pioneer in their sectors, synonymous with quality and durability, have come together, and I am proud to show the public the result.”
Info: Go to lamarzocco.com or rimowa.com