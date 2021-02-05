Design News: Danish brand Wendelbo opens S'pore showroom, CapitaLand's sustainability challenge

Danish brand Wendelbo opens Singapore showroom

Singapore furniture retailer Made & Make announced on Friday (Feb 5) the opening of its new 250 sq m showroom dedicated to Danish furniture brand Wendelbo.

The showroom is the first in the world outside Wendelbo's flagship in Denmark, showcasing designers the label collaborates with, including Luca Nichetto, Toan Nguyen and Jonas Wagell.

Made & Make currently has a 460 sq m showroom at Jubilee Industrial Building in Genting Road retailing designer furniture, lighting and accessories from Europe, Mexico, France and Canada.

The manufacturing standards of Wendelbo, which was founded in 1955, are centred on the belief that a long-lasting aesthetic is the best way for sustainability.

Its new collection of sofas by Nichetto is called Cinder Block and is presented as a set of modular blocks that can be combined in a variety of configurations.

Info: Cinder Block sofas start at $3,490 for a 2.2m module to about $16,600 for a set. For details, go to this website.

Visual stories from Japanese Yoshino wood



Into The Woods exhibition at the Lumine, curated by Mr Jackson Tan. PHOTO: BLACK DESIGN



Mr Jackson Tan, founder of design firm Black, has curated a second Into The Woods exhibition that builds on his first showcase in 2019.

This time, he has introduced a wider range of crafts and products from the Okuyamato area near Japan's Yoshino mountains.

Organised by the Nara Prefectural Government, Okuyamato Migration and Exchange Promotion Office, it showcases the works of 16 artisans who work with Yoshino wood - famous for its quality and beautiful grain - to create delicately crafted pieces such as cypress tongs; and handcrafted Akarikobo Yoshino washi lamps.

Info: Into The Woods is on at Lumine Singapore, 02-20 The Central, 6 Eu Tong Sen Street, till Feb 21. For details, go to this website.

Sustainability challenge draws more than 270 entries



An artist's impression of the upcoming CapitaSpring in Market Street. PHOTO: CAPITALAND



CapitaLand's inaugural CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge, launched in November last year, has received over 270 entries from more than 25 countries and over 50 partners.

It announced on Thursday the deadline for submissions has been extended to from Feb 1 to Feb 17.

This is the first sustainability-focused innovation challenge by a Singapore real estate company on a global scale. It offers individuals and firms opportunities to test and initiate sustainability innovations in CapitaLand's properties across more than 220 cities in over 30 countries.

The challenge also offers winners and finalists access to potential investors through partners' sustainability and innovation platforms.

Info: Go to this website.

Interior designers' society raises $15,000 for Migrant Workers' Fund



The Society of Interior Designers, Singapore raised $15,000 for the Migrant Workers' Assistance Fund through a T-shirt fund-raising project. PHOTO: SIDS



The Society of Interior Designers, Singapore (Sids) raised $15,000 for the Migrant Workers' Assistance Fund through a T-shirt fund-raising project.

The project, which aimed to champion migrant workers' contributions to Singapore, featured creations by local designers such as Andrew Loh, Kenny Lim, Damian Tang and Keat Ong on T-shirts which carried messages of support such as "Stronger Together". They were sold for $38 a piece.

At Wednesday (Feb 3)'s ceremony attended by Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, a cheque for $15,000 was presented by Professor Keat Ong, president of Sids, to Mr Yeo Guat Kwang, chairman of the Migrant Workers' Centre. The Migrant Workers' Assistance Fund is the humanitarian charity of the centre.