Design News: BTS Lego, Acer’s new home appliances

Lego Ideas BTS Dynamite set
K-pop boy band BTS might be on hiatus, but fans can still enjoy the superstar pop group – albeit in miniature.
Lego, the popular toy brick brand from Denmark, has launched a new set based on the septet’s Dynamite music video ($159.90).
The 749-piece collection includes mini-figures of each band member, along with set pieces from the video, such as the doughnut shop, record store and ice-cream truck.
It is a product of the Lego Ideas programme, which allows regular people to submit their own design ideas for Lego sets, which are then voted on by Lego fans.
Info: Available at Lego Certified Stores from early March. Go to str.sg/wvat
7-Eleven’s Moomin bags and tumblers
The hippopotamus-like characters created by Finnish writer and illustrator Tove Jansson are beloved around the world for their quirky and cute designs, and they are now available in a series of limited-edition bags and tumblers at convenience store chain 7-Eleven.
Numbering six in total, the bags are made with sustainable materials and include a tote, cross-body pouch and lunch bag.
They are available in randomised blind boxes that can be redeemed one at a time for three 7-Eleven Shop and Earn rewards stamps and an $8.90 cash top-up, until April 18 or while stocks last.
Stamps can be acquired via qualifying 7-Eleven purchases until April 11. Every $5 purchase gets you one stamp.
The double-walled stainless steel tumblers, which have a 210ml capacity and come in three designs, can be purchased at $15.90 with an eligible 7-Eleven purchase.
Info: Go to str.sg/wvav
ReCasa’s new showroom
If you are on the hunt for well-made furniture to furnish or freshen up your home, ReCasa Living’s new showroom in Harrison Road, near Tai Seng MRT station, might be worth a visit.
It is the first showroom by the local luxury furniture retailer, and has been launched in collaboration with Italian furniture brand BertO.
Info: 01-01 Harrison Industrial Building, 9 Harrison Road; open: 11am to 8pm daily
Acer’s acerpure home appliances
Taiwanese electronic brand Acer, known mainly for its desktop and laptop computers, has launched a new brand of home appliances.
Called acerpure, the launch collection comprises five products including vacuum cleaners and air purifiers. Prices start at $98.
Highlights include the acerpure clean V1 cordless vacuum cleaner ($268), which has 23,000Pa suction power and four detachable brushes, and weighs just 1.5kg.
The acerpure cozy F1 air circulator ($128) has 12 speed settings that users can control with a remote control. It purports to use 3D airflow technology to ensure ventilation up to 15m, and users can also adjust the oscillation vertically or horizontally to direct airflow as needed.
Info: Go to str.sg/wvRZ