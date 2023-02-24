Design News: BTS Lego, Acer’s new home appliances

Lego Ideas BTS Dynamite set

K-pop boy band BTS might be on hiatus, but fans can still enjoy the superstar pop group – albeit in miniature.

Lego, the popular toy brick brand from Denmark, has launched a new set based on the septet’s Dynamite music video ($159.90).

The 749-piece collection includes mini-figures of each band member, along with set pieces from the video, such as the doughnut shop, record store and ice-cream truck.

It is a product of the Lego Ideas programme, which allows regular people to submit their own design ideas for Lego sets, which are then voted on by Lego fans.

Info: Available at Lego Certified Stores from early March. Go to str.sg/wvat

7-Eleven’s Moomin bags and tumblers