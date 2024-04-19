Dempsey’s circular campus and old club: Designing with repurpose

SINGAPORE - Unconventionally, a 1970s modernist block that was once part of the Civil Service Club (CSC) has been restored and repurposed for a chic lifestyle hub in Dempsey. With a deft hand, international architectural firm OMA has shown that some not-so-old buildings may be worth preserving.

The building, 25B Dempsey Road, ceased to be a club when CSC moved out of the premises in 2006. It is now the Air Circular Campus and Cooking Club (Air), which includes a restaurant.

The design was achieved by OMA, a global practice based in the Netherlands and known in Singapore for the award-winning The Interlace, a condominium in Depot Road.

Managing partner David Gianotten says his firm was given permission by planning authorities to redesign the block, as it was not considered to have any architectural heritage value. But the design team, which included OMA associate Shinji Takagi, decided to keep much of the original building.

Mr Gianotten adds: “The block is not a conservation building, but we decided to treat it like one.”

Air is a concrete and glass two-storey building, and its architect is not known. The original design is shaped like a shoebox with a kink at one end.

While looking more pristine after a spruce-up, the facade remains largely unchanged. With its original columns exposed, it even bears some resemblance to Modernist architect Le Corbusier’s Villa Savoye (1931) in France.