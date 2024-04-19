Dempsey’s circular campus and old club: Designing with repurpose

SINGAPORE - Unconventionally, a 1970s modernist block that was once part of the Civil Service Club (CSC) has been restored and repurposed for a chic lifestyle hub in Dempsey. With a deft hand, international architectural firm OMA has shown that some not-so-old buildings may be worth preserving.
The building, 25B Dempsey Road, ceased to be a club when CSC moved out of the premises in 2006. It is now the Air Circular Campus and Cooking Club (Air), which includes a restaurant.
The design was achieved by OMA, a global practice based in the Netherlands and known in Singapore for the award-winning The Interlace, a condominium in Depot Road.
Managing partner David Gianotten says his firm was given permission by planning authorities to redesign the block, as it was not considered to have any architectural heritage value. But the design team, which included OMA associate Shinji Takagi, decided to keep much of the original building.
Mr Gianotten adds: “The block is not a conservation building, but we decided to treat it like one.”
Air is a concrete and glass two-storey building, and its architect is not known. The original design is shaped like a shoebox with a kink at one end.
While looking more pristine after a spruce-up, the facade remains largely unchanged. With its original columns exposed, it even bears some resemblance to Modernist architect Le Corbusier’s Villa Savoye (1931) in France.
OMA’s design intervention means the building will likely be saved from demolition for now. Interestingly, the driving force behind Air was not the preservation of its architectural history, but sustainable design.
This can be about repurposing and adapting old buildings, instead of creating demolition waste and building something new. OMA decided to make minimal changes to reduce construction waste.
Any architectural intervention would have to reveal the old building’s valuable elements.
While reconfiguring an old building for new purposes is challenging, Mr Gianotten says: “We think transforming the existing built substance to something new and ready for the future is a better approach than discarding something not deemed valuable and building something fully new.”
Air, which sits on a 3,700 sq m site off Holland Road near the Singapore Botanic Gardens, has a total floor area of 700 sq m.
Guests enter via a curved, 100m timber walkway made of recycled wood. This path divides the site: A garden of edible plants and herbs sit on one side. A sprawling lawn, available for picnics, lies on the other.
The circulation path defined by the walkway extends into the heart of the building, and establishes the organisation of the spaces within.
On the first level, there is an open kitchen and a main dining area that faces the lawn. Sliding glass panel doors turn the space into an indoor-outdoor dining space.
The second level features a more intimate dining area facing the lawn, a cooking school and food research zones. Frameless glass floor-to-ceiling windows offer panoramic views of the lush site.
Another design intervention by OMA is the addition of a cylindrical structure at the rear of the building. It consolidates the front-of-house and back-of-house programmes, including the staircases for the guests and the staff, a bar, another kitchen and a machine room.