SINGAPORE – Charity boss Samuel Ng, 57, was once a rebellious teen who ran away from home. Decades later, however, he became a caregiver for his dementia-stricken mother, whom he “abandoned” for eight years.

Mr Ng, founder and chief executive of Montfort Care social service agency, touches on this episode in his life in his caregiver memoir, Can I Hold You A While Longer? Mum And Our Slow Dance With Dementia.