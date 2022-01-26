Many people are exercising less two years into the pandemic - and the upcoming Chinese New Year festivities might cause a further blow to weight loss plans.
People tend to overeat during this period as snacks such as love letters, bak kwa (dried sweetmeat) and pineapple tarts are readily available.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 26, 2022, with the headline Decadent delights. Subscribe