How to deal with the death of a pet

Our animal companions bring out the best of who we are and losing them can feel as though we have lost a piece of ourselves.

SINGAPORE – Saying goodbye to a pet, whether through natural passing or euthanasia, is never easy. If you are faced with this difficult situation, speak openly with your veterinarian.

When a pet’s suffering can no longer be managed, choosing euthanasia in these circumstances may be the most compassionate decision – and far from being a failure of love. Nevertheless, the grief that follows is often still extremely challenging to cope with.

According to Pet Care In Singapore, a Euromonitor International survey conducted in Singapore in 2025, the total pet population increased from 842,300 in 2020 to 889,200 in 2025. Increasingly, pets are becoming an integral part of our lives and families, with more Singaporeans choosing to welcome them into their homes. Correspondingly, more of us are facing grief over the passing of our pet.

Knowing when to say goodbye

One of the hardest decisions a pet owner may face is whether to euthanise a beloved animal companion. Many owners struggle with this choice, and some feel that allowing a pet to die naturally is the kinder option – but this is not always the case.

Euthanasia is a humane and ethical veterinary procedure. When a pet is suffering from a condition that can no longer be treated or managed through palliative care, a veterinarian may recommend euthanasia to prevent unnecessary pain and distress. It is often the most compassionate decision an owner can make.

Your veterinarian can help you understand your pet’s condition and guide you through the process with care and sensitivity .

Why is it so heartbreaking?

The bond we share with our pets is truly one of a kind. Our pets love us unconditionally and are a comforting presence regardless of our mood or circumstances.

Through the many chapters of our lives – from childhood and school years to major life changes such as illness, relocation, or the loss of loved ones – our pets are often the one constant we can rely on. They offer a quiet, dependable companionship that carries us through even the most difficult of times.

In some cases, we spend more time with our pets than with anyone else and find ourselves sharing our deepest feelings with them in ways we might not with people – our tears, our thoughts, our unguarded moments. Our animal companions bring out the best of who we are and losing them can feel as though we have lost a piece of ourselves.

Coping with the loss of a pet

Experiencing intense grief after losing a pet is entirely normal. The following are some of the emotions you might go through and ways to help you cope.

Deep sadness: It is natural to feel heartbroken and overwhelmed by the loss, and you may find yourself crying often or struggling to come to terms with what has happened. Give yourself permission to sit with these feelings. If they become too overwhelming, it is fine to step away and occupy yourself with something different, or even shake up your daily routine for a change of pace.

Guilt: Feelings of guilt can make it harder to accept the reality of losing a pet, often manifesting as “if only” thoughts. While this is a common response, it helps to remind yourself of the love and care you gave your pet, the happy moments you shared and that you did everything you could for them.

Anger: Grief can sometimes surface as anger – directed at yourself, at a vet, or even at others who may not seem to appreciate the depth of your loss. Recognising that blame, whether towards others or yourself, will not bring your pet back could help you ease your frustration. Try to focus on the love and joy that defined your relationship and allow yourself to find some measure of peace.

Worry: It is natural to wonder whether you will be able to get through this – and the answer is that you will. Take things one day at a time and be gentle with yourself. Give yourself what you need, whether that is comfort food, rest, quiet time, a day off or the company of good friends. Sharing your feelings with others who have experienced a similar loss can be a great source of comfort, so do let the people around you know that you are going through a hard time.

Surges of grief: Do not be alarmed if, just as you feel yourself beginning to recover, the grief comes rushing back. This is entirely normal. Allow yourself to grieve in whatever way feels right for you and at your own pace. While your pet will never be forgotten, there will come a time when you are able to look back on your memories together with more warmth and smiles than tears.

[¬]If you are finding it difficult to cope with the loss of your pet, more resources can be found at the Singapore Counselling Centre (scc.sg/petloss/).

Other ways to heal

When you feel ready, you might want to think about how you would like to commemorate your pet.

This could be as simple as putting up a favourite photo, writing a poem, or putting together a scrapbook of cherished memories. A small, personal ceremony can also be a meaningful way to help you come to terms with the loss. Some people choose to honour their pet with an engraved stone or a memorial plaque.

You might also consider volunteering at an animal shelter, fostering a pet when the time feels right or adopting from animal welfare groups. Giving another pet a loving home can be a beautiful way to honour your pet’s memory. There is no rush; only you will know when you are ready to open your home and heart to another.

Finally, take a moment to recognise how fortunate you were. You had the privilege of sharing your life with a truly special pet. That connection, and the love behind it, can never be taken away. Your dear companion’s spirit will always live on in your heart.

You can find out more about dealing with the death of a pet at go.gov.sg/death-of-a-pet