Shop and earn up to 4X instant rewards with this enhanced loyalty programme

Who doesn’t love a loyalty programme that rewards you as you shop? Or better still, a significantly enhanced version that offers more benefits than before?

Well, expect to get all that plus 2X rewards points instantly when you shop and dine at VivoCity.

VivoCity recently upgraded its parking rewards programme into an all-inclusive shopper loyalty programme that rewards all members with a plethora of perks found on the VivoRewards+ Rewards Catalogue in the VivoCity SG App.

The revamped VivoRewards+ programme lets you earn VRPoints when shopping or dining at the expansive mall, and gives you the flexibility to redeem them for a wide range of exciting rewards, from attractive deals and shopping vouchers to exclusive gifts and parking credits.

With the enhanced VivoRewards+ programme, deals are now available from as little as 20 VRPoints! You can enjoy discounts, vouchers and freebies with minimum purchase at selected merchants, while 400 VRPoints onwards will get you a variety of vouchers and discounts at eateries, retailers and lifestyle stores.

The only trouble you might have is having to decide what to redeem your points for!



Instant reward points at your fingertips? Simply link your VivoRewards+ account to the DBS PayLah! app to make your shopping and dining experience at VivoCity all the more rewarding. PHOTO: VIVOCITY



Earn accelerated instant rewards points effortlessly

Shopping and dining at VivoCity gets even better when earning VRPoints is hassle-free.

VivoCity has teamed up with DBS PayLah! to offer a singularly smooth and quick rewards experience. The new DBS x VivoRewards+ Programme lets you earn VRPoints instantly when you pay with DBS/POSB Cards1 or PayLah! at participating stores2 by simply linking your VivoRewards+ and PayLah! accounts. No receipt submission is required – you can check your points being credited instantly via the PayLah! or VivoCity SG apps.

DBS customers accumulate 2X VRPoints when paying with DBS/POSB Cards or PayLah! at VivoCity, and 4X VRPoints on all DBS/POSB transactions during your birthday month. As a DBS/POSB cardmember, you can be sure that you will be rewarded more for every visit to VivoCity with the DBS x VivoRewards+ programme, making your shopping trip all the more worthwhile.

A sign-up bonus to get you going

To enjoy the benefits of the new rewards programme at VivoCity, all you have to do is download both the VivoCity SG and DBS PayLah! apps, and sign in to your DBS PayLah! app with your DBS/POSB iBanking account. Then link your VivoRewards+ and PayLah! accounts.







By simply creating your VivoRewards+ account and linking both apps, you stand to earn 800 VRPoints instantly, ​which you can redeem an e-voucher of your choice on the catalogue – including a $10 Skechers e-voucher or a $10 ALDO e-voucher!

So, what are you waiting for? Download DBS PayLah!, the Ultimate Everyday App here. Get S$5 when you download and register with promo ‘FIVELAH’ from now till December 31, 2021.

1 Excludes DBS UnionPay Platinum Debit Card via Union Pay.

*Promotion is valid for the first 5,000 sign ups.