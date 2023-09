SINGAPORE – With the Formula One (F1) Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix revving up from Friday to Sunday, Straits Times correspondent Yamini Chinnuswamy and executive infographics journalist Lim Kaili explore the computing power that fires up the Mercedes-AMG Petronas cars driven by the likes of British racing champions Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

It takes a lot to get F1 race cars up and running – from engines to tyres to high-performance computers.