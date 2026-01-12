Danielle breaks silence following NewJeans departure: ‘This is not the end, but a beginning’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Danielle currently faces a 43 billion won (S$37.71 million) damages suit filed by Ador, NewJeans’ agency, which cites multiple breaches as the reason for its suit.

SEOUL – Danielle, who was recently removed from the girl group NewJeans following a months-long contract dispute, broke her silence for the first time on the evening of Jan 12 , expressing her heartfelt emotions and describing the current moment as “not the end, but a beginning”.

At 7pm ( 6pm Singapore time ), Danielle held a 10-minute livestream on her newly launched personal Instagram account, just hours after she posted a teaser photo that read, “for those who waited 12 Jan. 7pm”.

Tens of thousands of viewers joined the stream as she spoke of her continued affection for her fans and former group, with tears in her eyes in some moments of the stream.

“I’ve had to learn a lot and protect a lot during this time. My view of the world and how I see my family have changed,” said Danielle.

Referring to her fans by NewJeans’ official fandom name, Bunnies, Danielle added that her connection with her fans is what keeps her going.

“When I think of Bunnies, the first thing that comes to mind is your eyes – the way we locked eyes on stage, the feeling that our hearts stayed connected even when the music stopped. Those memories are what quietly hold me up now,” she added.

Throughout the livestream, Danielle spoke in both Korean and English, saying that she had found herself “under unfamiliar skies”, and that she carried untold stories that she wishes to share in the future.

“Many things are still being sorted out, and when the time comes, I will update you all about what’s happening, about the lawsuit and about all the things you’re curious about,” she continued.

Danielle currently faces a 43 billion won ( S$37.71 million ) damages suit filed by Ador, NewJeans’ agency, which cites multiple breaches as the reason for its suit, including unauthorised activities and reputational harm caused by Danielle, a member of her family and former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin.

Briefly, Danielle addressed her stance regarding her departure from NewJeans.

“There is one thing I can say with clarity,” she said, choking up a little. “I fought until the very end to be together with the members and that truth stays with me. NewJeans will always be a part of my heart – each member, with sincerity. Though we’ll be in different places from now on, I’ll continue supporting them as one of the Bunnies.”

She closed her livestream with words of gratitude and hope.

“Bunnies, this is not the end. It’s the beginning,” she told fans. “In the days ahead, whether through music or through small moments, I want to share things that are truthful and beautiful with you, in the way I know how.”

Danielle’s livestream comes weeks after Ador announced on Dec 29 that it had terminated her exclusive contract as a member of NewJeans, and that it plans to pursue legal action against Danielle, her family member and Ms Min.

Danielle’s legal representatives are expected to make an official statement through a press release on Jan 13 . THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK