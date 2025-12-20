Baby steps: Dancing babies and toddlers are teaching professional dancers a thing or two

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ms Maria Sabangan and her daughter Avianna, five, at Australian DJ Lenny Pearce's "baby rave" party in San Francisco on Nov 22.

Everyone loves dancing babies. Their uninhibited enthusiasm makes them an evergreen draw on social media, the most popular people on a wedding dance floor, the stars of the family-friendly daytime dance parties that have proliferated over the past few years.

But some artists are taking that love a step further, making young children a part of the choreographic process or creating music designed to get them moving.