For subscribers
Baby steps: Dancing babies and toddlers are teaching professional dancers a thing or two
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Margaret Fuhrer
Follow topic:
Everyone loves dancing babies. Their uninhibited enthusiasm makes them an evergreen draw on social media, the most popular people on a wedding dance floor, the stars of the family-friendly daytime dance parties that have proliferated over the past few years.
But some artists are taking that love a step further, making young children a part of the choreographic process or creating music designed to get them moving.