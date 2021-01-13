Dainty beauties

A woman posing for a photograph amid winter daisies at a botanical garden along the Red River in Hanoi, Vietnam. Flower gardens featuring the ox-eye daisy are popular among visitors - the blooms not only make Instagram-worthy backdrops, but also sign
A woman posing for a photograph amid winter daisies at a botanical garden along the Red River in Hanoi, Vietnam. Flower gardens featuring the ox-eye daisy are popular among visitors - the blooms not only make Instagram-worthy backdrops, but also signify winter in the country. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A woman posing for a photograph amid winter daisies at a botanical garden along the Red River in Hanoi, Vietnam. Flower gardens featuring the ox-eye daisy are popular among visitors - the blooms not only make Instagram-worthy backdrops, but also sign
The ao dai - Vietnam's national traditional long dress - is often the preferred outfit during these photography sessions (above). The daisy season, which lasts only a few weeks, also sees people buying the blooms to decorate their homes.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A woman posing for a photograph amid winter daisies at a botanical garden along the Red River in Hanoi, Vietnam. Flower gardens featuring the ox-eye daisy are popular among visitors - the blooms not only make Instagram-worthy backdrops, but also sign
The ao dai (above) - Vietnam's national traditional long dress - is often the preferred outfit during these photography sessions. The daisy season, which lasts only a few weeks, also sees people buying the blooms to decorate their homes.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 13, 2021, with the headline 'Dainty beauties'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 