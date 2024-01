SINGAPORE – When Mr Zikri Ali, 41, read an online article about the youngest Singaporean to reach base camp at Mount Everest, he thought: “My son can do that.”

Despite naysayers, his wife War War Lwin Tun shares his confidence in their five-year-old son, Abyan Imtiaz Irkiz. The couple, who run a yoga school together, also have a 10-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son.