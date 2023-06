SINGAPORE – Talk about needles and Mr Sam Foo, 50, winces. Yet he did not hesitate to donate his kidney to his daughter Celest in June 2020.

She was just four years old in 2005 when, without warning, her face became puffy and her urine had bubbles in it. Tests showed she had focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), which meant the filters in her kidneys were scarred and could not filter blood.