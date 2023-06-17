Dad’s what I did for love: 4 selfless fathers who stepped up for their kids

SINGAPORE - Provider, playmate, protector. A father is all this and so much more.

Daddy is a child’s first hero. The one who always has your back, the one who teaches you to take risks, the one who believes you can reach for the stars.

When his children need him, a father who might describe himself as ordinary rises to the occasion with extraordinary acts of bravery. His labour of love requires no reward, save for a smile, a kiss, a hug.

Meet four fathers whose selfless deeds have made a huge impact on their children’s lives.

He started a fathers’ support group in his wayward son’s school