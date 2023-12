SINGAPORE – The combined tastes and talents of advertising guru Lim Sau Hoong and her film-maker husband Wayne Peng have coalesced in the design of their new office in Jalan Besar.

For Ms Lim, who is also a President’s Design Award recipient in 2007, this means that the space, formerly a hardware store, has a distinct retro vibe, as much of the furniture and accessories were hand-me-downs or bought second-hand.