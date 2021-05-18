Covid-19 getting you down? 7 popular mental wellness apps to check out

SINGAPORE - As Singaporeans are advised to stay home in view of the spike in Covid-19 community cases, here are some wellness apps to keep you stay calm and composed.

1. Calm

Be greeted by gentle sounds of the outdoors and a gorgeous photo of Canada's Jasper Lake as you open the app.

Downloaded 100 million times as of last year, the app offers guided meditations and brings you nature sounds as well as celebrity voices.

Fall asleep to bedtime stories told by stars with soothing voices, such as actor Matthew McConaughey and singer-songwriter Harry Styles. Or chill out to exclusive music tracks, such as remixes by the likes of singers Ellie Goulding and Shawn Mendes, which are engineered to help you focus or relax.



PHOTO: CALM



Users can opt for meditations specific to their needs, such as a desire to break bad habits.

While the app has meditations for beginners, it is more suitable for the experienced. A bubble visualisation helps users to focus on breathing and a check-in feature gets users to pen down their emotions and things they are grateful for.

Price: Free; subscribe to unlock all features at $78.98 a year after a seven-day free trial

Available on: App Store and Google Play

2. Headspace



The app also has SOS meditations designed for mini meltdowns, such as losing your temper or feeling burnt out. PHOTOS: HEADSPACE



Headspace, which has its own Netflix shows and 65 million downloads as of last year, offers hundreds of guided meditations for kids and adults alike.

With its whimsical animations, clear explanations and streamlined interface, it is easy to follow and suitable for beginners.

Besides structured guided sessions for beginners, it offers free-form meditation programmes for the experienced in its Pro packs.

The app also has SOS meditations designed for mini meltdowns, such as losing your temper or feeling burnt out. At night, drift off with bedtime stories or soundscapes.

You can download your favourite meditations for use offline and opt to have captions displayed during sessions if you learn better visually.

Price: Free; subscribe for advanced features at $17.98 a month or $138.98 a year

Available on: App Store and Google Play

3. Insight Timer



The app is easy to use and offers a free seven-day course on how to meditate.

PHOTOS: INSIGHT TIMER



Tap this app for its extensive library of some 90,000 meditations from more than 10,000 teachers for free.

Doubling as a social network, Insight Timer allows you to send messages to other users and read reviews of various meditation styles.

You can create groups and invite friends to meditate together. The app also offers live events, such as talks and yoga sessions, at every hour of the day.

If you prefer meditating alone, pick a guided meditation or set a timer and meditate to intermittent bells or calming ambient sounds. Earn badges when you hit milestones, such as meditating consecutively for 10 days.

The app is easy to use and offers a free seven-day course on how to meditate.

Price: Free; subscribe to unlock all features at $81.98 a year after a seven-day free trial

Available on: App Store and Google Play

4. Balance



The app promises good vibes in the form of vibration-based meditations. PHOTOS: BALANCE



Like a personal coach, this app tailors a meditation programme for you. Its aesthetically pleasing interface and concise explanations make it easy for beginners to follow. Badges are awarded when you hit milestones, such as meditating for 100 minutes.

It promises good vibes in the form of vibration-based meditations, where users can feel the vibrations of rhythmic ocean waves or soothing bells. In view of the pandemic, Balance is offering a free one-year membership.

Price: Free; subscribe to unlock all features at $103.98 a year after a one-year free trial

Available on: App Store and Google Play

5. Simple Habit



The app offers longer meditations, coaching, motivational guides, bedtime stories and quick yoga sessions. PHOTOS: SIMPLE HABIT



The app, which features five-minute daily meditations, is great for users who are short on time. It has an on-the-go feature which allows people to meditate while commuting, preparing for a test or having a panic attack.

It also offers longer meditations, coaching, motivational guides, bedtime stories and quick yoga sessions. While the app's library of meditations can be scattered, it is easy to use. Users can also leave comments on sessions.

Price: Free; subscribe for advanced features at $20.98 a month or $134.98 a year after a seven-day free trial

Available on: App Store and Google Play

6. MyLife Meditation



Before you meditate, the app asks you to check in on your emotions by clicking on a medley of adjectives. PHOTOS: MYLIFE MEDITATION



The app, previously known as Stop, Breathe & Think, is geared towards younger users, with meditations designed for the stresses of student life.

It offers a wide range of meditations, from building body positivity to calming yourself down through acupressure.

Before you meditate, it asks you to check in on your emotions by clicking on a medley of adjectives. It then recommends guided meditations which are mostly under 15 minutes.

Price: Free; subscribe for advanced features at $13.98 a month or $86.98 a year after a seven-day free trial

Available on: App Store and Google Play

7. Aura



Aura serves up weekly playlists of meditation tracks.

PHOTOS: AURA



Called the Spotify of meditations, Aura serves up weekly playlists of meditation tracks.

It also offers life coaching, nature sounds, stories and music to match your mood. With thousands of tracks spanning from three minutes to all night long, you will be spoilt for choice.

You can customise sound effects to your liking, such as by adding more white noise or toggling between natural sounds.

The app can also help you keep track of your mood and progress in meditation.

Price: Free; subscribe for advanced features for $78.98 a year after a seven-day free trial

Available on: App Store and Google Play