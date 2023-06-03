Coping with high rents: Influencer leaves Singapore to rent semi-detached house in Johor for $1,610 a month

SINGAPORE – Malaysian Michelle Hon did not expect to relocate at the height of her career, with her Australian husband and their three children – aged seven, nine and eleven – in tow, but this is precisely what the entrepreneur did at the end of 2022.

The 42-year-old influencer and founder of Singapore-based MomBoss Academy, a consulting service which assists mothers in starting home-based businesses, had lived in Singapore for the past 14 years, but decided to look elsewhere after rental prices skyrocketed.