Coping with high rents: Influencer leaves Singapore to rent semi-detached house in Johor for $1,610 a month

Ms Michelle Hon and her family in their new home, a semi-detached in Iskandar, Johor. PHOTO: MICHELLE HON
Louisa Lim
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago
SINGAPORE – Malaysian Michelle Hon did not expect to relocate at the height of her career, with her Australian husband and their three children – aged seven, nine and eleven – in tow, but this is precisely what the entrepreneur did at the end of 2022.

The 42-year-old influencer and founder of Singapore-based MomBoss Academy, a consulting service which assists mothers in starting home-based businesses, had lived in Singapore for the past 14 years, but decided to look elsewhere after rental prices skyrocketed.

