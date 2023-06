SINGAPORE – Home-grown The Human Expression (T.H.E) Dance Company will present its 13th edition of cont.act Contemporary Dance Festival with 16 live shows, of which six will be free.

This year, the festival will have four performance platforms, including Dance of Dusk at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre from June 9 to 11. It features repertoire excerpts from both T.H.E’s main and second companies, and will be performed by T.H.E Second Company.