Concert review: Taiwanese Prince of Love Songs Sam Lee makes heartbreak sound so good

Me And Song: Sam Lee Singapore Concert 2023

Resorts World Ballroom

Last Sunday, 2.30pm

For someone who is always crooning about loneliness and heartbreak, Taiwanese singer-songwriter Sam Lee was in a happy place over the weekend.

The 50-year-old fulfilled his dream of staging his first solo gigs in Singapore since he entered show business 24 years ago.

One could even call it a revenge concert series as he held three performances for his fans here.

The first one took place last Saturday evening as a private event for Resorts World Sentosa members.

Two ticketed shows followed on Sunday, with the 2.30pm gig attended by a near sold-out crowd of 5,500 and the 8pm concert drawing a capacity turnout of 6,000.