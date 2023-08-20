Concert review: K-pop star Taeyeon from Girls’ Generation in great vocal form, makes banana jokes

The Odd Of Love

Taeyeon

Singapore Indoor Stadium

Saturday, 8pm

Sixteen years and going strong in the competitive world of K-pop.

That pretty much sums up South Korean singer Taeyeon, who burst onto the scene as part of nine-member girl group Girls’ Generation in 2007. She was the first to venture out as a solo artiste in 2015.

Since June, the 34-year-old K-idol has been on her fifth concert tour The Odd Of Love, which has sold out wherever she went.

It kick-started in her home country and moved on to Asian cities that included Taipei, Tokyo, Manila, Jakarta and Bangkok. Singapore is the last leg of her tour.

A second show was added last Saturday when tickets to the first on Sunday were snapped up. Those also flew out the door.

Taeyeon now holds the record of being the first South Korean female singer to stage a two-day solo concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Last Saturday night, she commanded the stage with the confidence of a bona fide star, cheered on by the capacity crowd of 8,000.

Dressed in a glamorous long-sleeve black gown, she opened the two-hour gig with Invu, the title track from her eponymous third full-length album in 2022.

It is a dance tune with a dreamy vibe, but she delivered it without the choreographed moves from her music video that fans are familiar with.

Instead, she let her strong vocals take centre stage, backed only by a six-piece band.