Concert review: K-pop group Treasure impress with dynamic show and Singlish pick-up lines

2023 Treasure Tour Hello In Singapore
Singapore Indoor Stadium
Last Saturday
K-pop group Treasure pulled out all the stops at their first concert in Singapore, putting on a dynamic show for a 6,000-strong audience at Singapore Indoor Stadium.
The group – comprising Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo and So Jung-hwan, aged between 18 and 23 – made their debut in 2020.
Treasure was formed after the reality survival programme YG Treasure Box (2018 to 2019) by K-pop management agency YG Entertainment, which also has acts such as Blackpink and BigBang.
The boy band initially had 12 members, but Mashiho and Bang Ye-dam announced their departure in November 2022.
Their show here was part of their inaugural Asia tour which started in November and will move on to Manila, Macau and Hong Kong.
Here are three highlights from their 2½-hour performance.
1. Visual feast for fans
Against the dazzling back lights, the silhouette of 10 men appeared onstage to screams from their fans, or Treasure Makers, as they are known.
The opening dance number Jikjin set the stage for a high-octane concert. The group belted out more than 20 hits spanning hip-hop, R&B, electronic and pop, such as Boy, I Love You and Going Crazy.
Throughout the show, they were constantly on the move, running up and down a T-shaped runway that extended into the centre of the stadium. There were occasions when they performed on an elevated platform, which brought them closer to the crowd on the second level.
Upping the ante were effects, which ranged from smoke and confetti to laser lights and fireworks. Thankfully, all ran like clockwork this time.
During their show in Bangkok on April 2, the fire effects from a machine emitted flames unexpectedly. Member Yoon, who was standing near it, suffered minor burns to his right hand.
At the Singapore show, he appeared well after the accident and was as energetic as the other members.
2. Singlish pick-up lines
Some of the biggest laughs and screams came during a segment when some Treasure members took turns to say pick-up lines – in Singlish – to their fans, mostly girls in their teens and 20-somethings.
“Do you live in the east?” a boyish Doyoung asked smoothly before putting a hand over his chest. “Because when I see you, my heart goes Bedok, Bedok.”
Then there was Junkyu’s attempt: “Treasure Maker, I’m going to dabao you home tonight.” (Dabao is local slang for takeaway food.)
A shy Park had to regain his composure before asking: “Hey chiobu, ai stead mai?” (“Hey pretty girl, want to go steady?)
The best Singlish pick-up line arguably went to So, who gave an intense, electrifying look as he proposed: “My darling… BTO, ai mai?” (“Want to apply for a Build-To-Order flat?”)
3. Treasure had fun too
In an earlier interview, Park told The Straits Times: “The most memorable moments are those onstage, where we get to play and run, and have fun.”
That was evident especially during the encore when they appeared to be most relaxed. On the extended stage, some of them were pouring water from their drinking bottles over one another’s head.
Others took turns to go offstage to take wefies and videos with the standing crowd.
They also had a belated birthday celebration for Haruto, who turned 19 on April 5, and took photos onstage with their fans.
Their playful energy and enthusiasm certainly rubbed off on their fans. As the show came to a close, they were brought to their feet and dancing to rock versions of the songs such as Darari, Hello and Orange.