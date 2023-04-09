Concert review: K-pop group Treasure impress with dynamic show and Singlish pick-up lines

2023 Treasure Tour Hello In Singapore

Singapore Indoor Stadium

Last Saturday

K-pop group Treasure pulled out all the stops at their first concert in Singapore, putting on a dynamic show for a 6,000-strong audience at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The group – comprising Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo and So Jung-hwan, aged between 18 and 23 – made their debut in 2020.

Treasure was formed after the reality survival programme YG Treasure Box (2018 to 2019) by K-pop management agency YG Entertainment, which also has acts such as Blackpink and BigBang.

The boy band initially had 12 members, but Mashiho and Bang Ye-dam announced their departure in November 2022.

Their show here was part of their inaugural Asia tour which started in November and will move on to Manila, Macau and Hong Kong.

Here are three highlights from their 2½-hour performance.

1. Visual feast for fans