Column Lengths

Monolithic sculptures (above) at the Between The Earth And Sky exhibition at Kasmin Gallery in New York. The show brings together 22 works and aims to explore how columns and stelae are sometimes seen as markers in cultures and history. Keep Dreaming
Monolithic sculptures (above) at the Between The Earth And Sky exhibition at Kasmin Gallery in New York. The show brings together 22 works and aims to explore how columns and stelae are sometimes seen as markers in cultures and history.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Monolithic sculptures (above) at the Between The Earth And Sky exhibition at Kasmin Gallery in New York. The show brings together 22 works and aims to explore how columns and stelae are sometimes seen as markers in cultures and history. Keep Dreaming
Keep Dreaming! A Map To The Power Of Imagination In Times Of War & Sorrow (right) is a work by American artist Vanessa German. The contemporary art sculpture measures more than 2m high. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Monolithic sculptures (above) at the Between The Earth And Sky exhibition at Kasmin Gallery in New York. The show brings together 22 works and aims to explore how columns and stelae are sometimes seen as markers in cultures and history. Keep Dreaming
Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone's sculpture, the dignified (above), comprises a bluestone boulder for a head and legs that are made of two differently sized slabs. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Monolithic sculptures (above) at the Between The Earth And Sky exhibition at Kasmin Gallery in New York. The show brings together 22 works and aims to explore how columns and stelae are sometimes seen as markers in cultures and history. Keep Dreaming
Ptolemy's Wedge II (above) by the late American sculptor Beverly Pepper.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Published: 
1 hour ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 25, 2021, with the headline 'Column Lengths'. Subscribe
Topics: 