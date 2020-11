WINDING UP AMID NATURE: Autumn foliage on Mount Gyebang and Mount Odae National Park in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

GREEN DAY: Trams in a park on a cold autumn day in Moscow.

STROLL AND CONTEMPLATE: Trees in autumnal hues line the river bank at Djurgarden in Stockholm, Sweden.

SWAN LAKE: A woman with an intravenous drip, believed to be a patient at a nearby hospital, feeds the swans as coloured leaves fall off the trees on the banks of the Landwehr Canal in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district.