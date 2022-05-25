Film director Desmond Tan found out he had stage 4 colorectal cancer three years ago. The cancer had spread from his colon to his liver and surrounding lymph nodes.
He started to feel severe and sharp pain in his lower abdomen, and had blood in his stools a few months before he was diagnosed.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 25, 2022, with the headline Coping with colorectal cancer .