CNY 2024 Singapore spring cleaning deals: Cordless vacuum cleaner, Shark steam mop and more

As CNY 2024 approaches, it's time to get your home spotless and ready for the festivities. Spring cleaning is an essential part of the Lunar New Year tradition, and with the help of the right cleaning appliances and aids, you can make the task much easier.
From cordless vacuum cleaners to steam mops and cleaning aids, we've curated a list of the top products that’ll get you a sparkling clean home in no time. Check out these deals and get ready to welcome the Year of the Dragon with a fresh and tidy space.
Quick links to CNY 2024 spring cleaning deals
Read on for more details on the vacuum cleaners that will give you the best bang for your buck this CNY.
Best cordless vacuum cleaner deals
Dibea HC26 5-in-1 Cordless Wet and Dry Floor Washer and Vacuum, $350
Original price: $479 (27 per cent off)
Toss out your mop and bucket this CNY — this Dibea 5-in-1 wet and dry vacuum will clean and sterilise your floors in no time. Thanks to the 4,000 mAh battery capacity, it can also perform a non-disruptive cleaning for up to 42 minutes.
Its upgraded dual-tank design also enables cleaning a larger area efficiently without frequent refilling and emptying. Plus, it comes with a two-year local warranty.
Available for $350 at Amazon
Shark Wandvac System, $277.20
Original price: $408 (32 per cent off)
Available on sale in a pretty rose gold, the Shark Wandvac System is a powerful but lightweight 3-in-1 cordless vacuum offering versatile cleaning.
It can be converted from a cordless stick to handheld and is particularly suitable for families with pets. This excels on hard floors, effortlessly tackling pet hair and debris.
Its advanced anti-hair wrap technology prevents tangles, offering powerful suction and a one-touch easy-empty feature. It's the ideal choice for quick, efficient cleans.
Available for $277.20 at Amazon
Best handheld vacuum deals
Shark Wandvac Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $189
Original price: $258 (27 per cent off)
Want something extra light? Weighing at only 640g, this handheld vacuum is ideal for quick and easy cleaning. Best for small messes and spills, hard-to-reach areas, cars and more.
Available for $189 at Amazon
Black + Decker 20V Max Handheld Vacuum, $114.67
Original price: $130 (10 per cent off)
This cordless handheld vacuum is designed for powerful and convenient cleaning. With a 200-degree pivoting nozzle, extendable crevice tool and a large, easy-to-empty dirt bowl, it effectively cleans hard-to-reach spaces.
The high-performance motor and cyclonic action provide strong suction for a deep clean, while the compact charging base offers convenient storage.
Available for $114.67 at Amazon
Best robot vacuum deals
Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni Robot Vacuum, $1,299
Original price: $2,999 (57 per cent off)
This all-in-one robot vacuum and mop is an ideal choice for anyone seeking a hassle-free cleaning experience. Truly intelligent, this device is voice-activated, will map out your floors, as well as lift up mopping pads upon detection of carpets while vacuuming.
The inclusion of a smartphone app enables convenient control and scheduling of cleaning sessions from any location.
Available for $1,299 at Lazada
Yeedi k650 Robot Vacuum, $199
Original price: $249 (20 per cent off)
If you have a pet that sheds, this is the robot vacuum for you. The vacuum boasts a tangle-free silicone main brush that effectively cleans pet hair without getting stuck.
Its 800ml dustbin reduces the frequency of emptying, while the upgraded sensors detect Boundary Strips to prevent the robot from cleaning specific areas.
With the Yeedi app, users can easily schedule cleaning, change modes, and adjust suction power. It also supports voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for added convenience.
Available for $199 at Amazon
Best steam mop deals
Shark Steam and Scrub Automatic Mop, $117
Original price: $208 (44 per cent off)
Steam away dirt, dust, grease and grime on floors with this steam cleaner mop. It cleans and sanitises your floors using just water, with no need for cleaning solutions.
To use, simply fill the water tank, attach the Dirt Grip steamer pad, and start mopping. When you're done, simply peel off the Dirt Grip pad and toss it in the washing machine for easy cleaning.
Available for $117 at Amazon
Leifheit Steam Mop Clean Tenso, $299
Original price: $488 (39 per cent off)
With the Leifheit Clean Tenso, cleaning is hygienic and as simple as it gets. Using hot steam, the Clean Tenso removes up to 99.9 per cent of bacteria and germs and is an indispensable cleaner – especially if you have kids who play on the floor.
Available for $299 at Robinsons
Best cleaning aid deals
Mr. Siga Microfibre Cleaning Cloths, $16.99
Original price: $21.99 (23 per cent off)
This ultra soft and highly absorbent microfibre cleaning cloth cleans fine dust that cannot be seen with the naked eye. Great for cleaning windows, kitchenware, cars or other delicate surfaces.
Available for $16.99 at Amazon
Dettol Multi Surface Cleaner, Citrus, $7
Original price: $9.95 (30 per cent off)
Claiming to kill 99.9 per cent of germs, this antibacterial all-purpose cleaning solution can be used on all floors, especially kitchens and bathrooms, and will leave a lasting refreshing citrus fragrance, making your home smell even fresher.
Available for $7 at Amazon
Mr Siga Dish Soap Dispenser and Scrub Sponge Set, $23.33
Original price: $32.99 (29 per cent off)
Get a dish soap dispenser with a sponge holder as well as six non-scratch dish sponges for less than $25. You’ll have your kitchen sink and dishes scrubbed and tidy in no time.
Available for $23.33 at Amazon
Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning System, $27.04
Original price: $36.24 (25 per cent off)
The Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning System includes a wand, six disposable refills and a storage caddy. The preloaded disposable scrubbing pads deep clean, remove stains, and eliminate germs from your toilet bowl.
Available for $27.04 at Amazon
All prices are correct at time of publication