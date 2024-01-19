CNY 2024 Singapore spring cleaning deals: Cordless vacuum cleaner, Shark steam mop and more

As CNY 2024 approaches, it's time to get your home spotless and ready for the festivities. Spring cleaning is an essential part of the Lunar New Year tradition, and with the help of the right cleaning appliances and aids, you can make the task much easier.

From cordless vacuum cleaners to steam mops and cleaning aids, we've curated a list of the top products that’ll get you a sparkling clean home in no time. Check out these deals and get ready to welcome the Year of the Dragon with a fresh and tidy space.

Quick links to CNY 2024 spring cleaning deals

Best cordless vacuum cleaner deals

Best handheld vacuum deals

Best robot vacuum deals

Best steam mop deals

Best cleaning aid deals

Read on for more details on the vacuum cleaners that will give you the best bang for your buck this CNY.