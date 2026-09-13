Clearing the air: Protecting pets from haze

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During walks, monitor your pet closely for early signs of respiratory distress, such as increased panting, respiratory noise or reluctance to continue exercising.

SINGAPORE – The 24-hour Pollution Standard Index (PSI) breached 100 in parts of Singapore on Sept 4, tipping into the unhealthy range. Understandably, some pet owners may have concerns about the impact of haze on their beloved pets.

The adverse health effects of haze are relatively well-studied in humans, mainly affecting the eyes, lungs, and heart. In contrast, research on the effects of haze on pets is limited. Available evidence suggests that poor air quality can affect animal health, especially the respiratory system.

Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is the main pollutant of concern when it comes to haze. These particles are tiny, measuring less than 2.5 microns (or about 20 to 60 times smaller than the thickness of a strand of human hair). This allows them to be deposited within the lower airways and lungs, causing irritation in the process.

Irritation can also occur when larger airborne pollutants get deposited in the upper airways.

Watch your pets for nasal discharge, sneezing, coughing, and increased breathing effort and rate. In severe cases, animals may also have trouble breathing.

Haze may also irritate the eyes. Signs include squinting, increased or decreased tear production, and redness or unusual discharge from the eyes.

Pets that may be more vulnerable

While most animals are expected to cope well with short-term spikes in air pollution, certain pets may be more vulnerable.

Animals with pre-existing diseases of the eyes, airways, lungs or heart are one such group. The presence of airborne pollutants may worsen and compound existing disease.

Additionally, animals that have had these diseases for a long time may have underlying chronic changes that make them less able to adjust to an increased “strain”. This group includes flat-faced breeds, for example pugs, bulldogs, shih tzus, British shorthairs, and cats with feline asthma, many of which already experience varying degrees of airway obstruction even under normal circumstances.

A rabbit with conjunctivitis and inflammation of the eyelids following smoke exposure. PHOTO: ANIMAL AND VETERINARY SERVICE

Rabbits and rodents rely on breathing through their noses. These species are therefore less able to cope with even mild airway irritation.

Rabbits also have an extremely slow blink rate – as slow as three to four times an hour.

Blinking serves as a protective function by lubricating the eye surface and removing debris. A slow blink rate may therefore mean rabbits are more susceptible to the adverse effects of airborne pollutants that are deposited in the eye.

Haze also impacts birds, which are designed for flight. Some, like swifts, spend most of their lives in the air – foraging, drinking, mating and even sleeping on the wing. Their aerial lifestyle is enabled by a highly efficient respiratory system.

But t his is a double-edged sword, as it also renders them particularly vulnerable to smoke, aerosols and fumes. This is why smoking in the house, or using Teflon cookware, should be avoided in households with pet birds.

Birds with trouble breathing may have a generally fluffed appearance, take deeper breaths, and have a tail bob.

Protecting your pet

With an understanding of the potential effects of the haze, how then might we protect our pets? The following are suggestions to consider:

1. Outdoors

Check PSI and PM2.5 levels before bringing your pet outdoors. As a precaution, reduce outdoor activities when PSI reaches “unhealthy” levels especially for vulnerable pets and avoid outdoor activities altogether when PSI reaches “very unhealthy” levels and beyond.

Avoid strenuous exercise and take shorter walks when air quality is poor. When exercising your pet outdoors, head out in the early morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler or take shaded and well-ventilated routes.

During walks, monitor your pet closely for early signs of respiratory distress, such as increased panting, respiratory noise or reluctance to continue exercising.

2. Indoors

In the absence of outdoor activities, take the opportunity to instead engage in enrichment activities at home.

Attention should also be paid to the indoor environment. When haze levels tip into the unhealthy range, close your windows where practical. Using air purifiers with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters can also help protect indoor air quality.

Regular cleaning of floors and furniture can help reduce pets’ exposure to particulate matter that has settled in the home.

Ultimately, it is important to monitor your pets closely during periods of high haze levels. Seek prompt veterinary advice if your pet develops any of the above-mentioned signs. As a reminder, these include:

Squinting

Increased or decreased tears

Red or watery eyes

Unusual eye discharge

Sneezing

Cough

Difficulty breathing

Reduced desire for exercise