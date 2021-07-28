For Subscribers
Living Well: Managing negative emotions
Clear your mind of stress
Mindfulness experts say good habits such as exercise, meditation can help ease pandemic blues brought on by recent Covid-19 curbs
The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of mind-body connection and why people need stress management and emotional support now more than ever, says alternative-medicine guru and author Deepak Chopra.
"Stress has a profound impact on your physical and mental health, so it is important to understand how your body reacts to it and how you can manage it," he says in an exclusive e-mail interview with The Straits Times.