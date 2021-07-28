Living Well: Managing negative emotions

Clear your mind of stress

Mindfulness experts say good habits such as exercise, meditation can help ease pandemic blues brought on by recent Covid-19 curbs

Dr Deepak Chopra says he has coped with pandemic stress and anxiety through good habits such as gratitude journalling, yoga and getting plenty of sleep.
Published: 
54 min ago
The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of mind-body connection and why people need stress management and emotional support now more than ever, says alternative-medicine guru and author Deepak Chopra.

"Stress has a profound impact on your physical and mental health, so it is important to understand how your body reacts to it and how you can manage it," he says in an exclusive e-mail interview with The Straits Times.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 28, 2021, with the headline 'Clear your mind of stress'. Subscribe
