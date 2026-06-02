City Harvest founder Kong Hee posts loving tribute to wife Sun Ho to mark 40 years of first meeting

City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee took to social media on June 1 to mark the 40th anniversary of his first meeting with his wife Sun Ho.

Kong, 61, also wished her a happy birthday. Ho, a former Mandopop singer also known as Ho Yeow Sun, turns 54 on June 2. Married since 1992, the couple have a 21-year-old son.

“Today marks 40 years since I first met you. From the very first day, I knew I had found the one whom my soul loves,” Kong wrote. “You complete me and make me a better person and follower of Jesus. I was a little late to be your first, but I want all of my last to be with you.”

The Singaporean senior pastor continued: “I love you, and I will love you until my final breath. And in eternity, I will continue loving you every day, forever and ever. Thank you for being my best friend, my confidante, my lover, and my companion through every season of life.”

On May 7, Ho shared on Instagram about tag-teaming with Kong at the Bali Marriage Getaway in 2026. It was billed as a church retreat designed for married couples and was held from May 1 to 3 in the Indonesian island.

“We loved sharing deep and personal insights about marriage - the highs, the struggles, and the grace that has carried us through the 33.5 years (and counting),” the local performer wrote. “We can truly say that we’re even deeper in our connection and love as a couple... we are each other’s safe place.”

Kong co-founded City Harvest Church with Ho in 1989. The church found itself caught up in a scandal when Kong and five other church leaders were found guilty of criminal breach of trust in 2015.



The six of them had misused $50 million in church funds for a project which involved spreading the gospel through the secular music career of Ho, who was not implicated in the case.

Kong was released from jail in August 2019 after serving more than two years.

Ho made her show business debut with the album Sun With Love in 2002 and went on to put out more Mandarin albums till 2007.

In 2003, she released her debut American single Where Did Love Go, co-produced by David Foster. Her other English-language dance hits include China Wine (2008) and Mr Bill (2008), both produced by Wyclef Jean of the American rap group The Fugees.