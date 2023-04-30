Chuando Tan releases new book with sizzling photos of hot bod, but points out his ‘stomach fat’

SINGAPORE – With his first pictorial book containing more than 100 images, Chuando Tan invites you to look at his topless photos. You oblige – because, why not?

Like the rest of the world, you marvel at how the 57-year-old Singaporean fashion photographer continues to defy the ageing process.

Tan became an overnight Internet sensation in 2017 when a Chinese news website discovered his Instagram account. International media outlets soon churned out breathless articles on how the then 51-year-old looked 30.

In what would seem like a no-brainer move, he has now parlayed his continuing online fame into In Life, You Don’t Have To Win Every Time, the 224-page Chinese hardcover book that includes Tan’s self-care tips – ranging from grooming to diet to mental well-being – as well as pictures taken by his long-time collaborator Frey Ow.

It was released in mid-April and is available from linktr.ee/chuandotan and Books Kinokuniya Singapore.

From the photos taken in August 2022 in Maldives and Bali, you see – and imagine – Tan emerging from the waters in slow motion and showing his sculpted torso.

But he deadpans: “I wouldn’t say my body was in top-notch shape. You can see my stomach. There’s fat.”

Excuse us, but what fat?

He replies with a laugh: “I’m sure a lot of fitness models will know how to identify. Aiyah, my body is sup sup sui (Cantonese for ‘no big deal’) to them.”