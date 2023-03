Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and wife Jada a year after Oscars slap

LOS ANGELES – A year after he was slapped on stage at the Academy Awards, Chris Rock hammered Will Smith and his wife in a comedy special streamed live around the world, joking that he enjoyed seeing the actor beaten in his latest film.

Live on Netflix on Saturday from the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, Rock said he had been watching slavery drama Emancipation just to see Smith “get whooped”, cheering “hit him again” and “you missed a spot”.

In March 2022, Smith walked on to the Oscars stage and slapped Rock’s face after the comedian made a joke about the appearance of Smith’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith. The King Richard star returned to his seat in the audience and later won best actor.

Rock had been mostly silent about the incident until the end of his hour-long special, when he accused Will Smith of “selective outrage”, also the name of his special.

The comedian said Pinkett Smith had stirred tension among the three, in part by calling for a boycott of the Oscars in 2016 when Rock was the host. Pinkett Smith said she was protesting the fact that Will Smith and other black actors were not nominated.

Rock, who also is black, joked about Pinkett Smith at the Oscars that year and again last year. “She starts it. I finish it,” Rock said.

He also brought up marital problems the Smiths have publicly discussed. Pinkett Smith admitted to an affair that she called an “entanglement” in 2020.

“I didn’t have any entanglements,” Rock said. “She hurt him way more than he hurt me.”