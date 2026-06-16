Chinese film Dear You to be dubbed in Mandarin here, 4,800 tickets for Teochew version sold out

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Chinese blockbuster Dear You, filmed almost entirely in the Teochew dialect, will be dubbed in Mandarin for its general release here.

SINGAPORE – Chinese blockbuster Dear You (2026), filmed almost entirely in the Teochew dialect, will be dubbed in Mandarin for its general release here, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) told The Straits Times.

Responding to queries, a spokesperson for the authority said on June 16 that the Teochew version of the indie film will still be screened at the premiere. It will also be made available for subsequent festival and niche screenings.

IMDA said: “This is in line with (the) current approach where full dialect films can be screened at festival or niche events to provide access to such content for those who wish to view the film in its original language.

“This continues to support the bilingual policy which aims to promote Mandarin as the main language amongst Chinese Singaporeans.”

The update follows the June 15 announcement by movie theatre operator Golden Village and Singapore distributor Clover Films on social media that there will be limited screenings of the film in its original Teochew dialect at VivoCity.

IMDA’s response comes ahead of the film’s release in cinemas on June 18 , ending days of online speculation from fans about whether it will be available in Teochew, some of whom have said they will cross borders to watch the original cut in Johor Bahru instead.

Despite its modest budget and its largely non-professional cast, the migration-themed drama has dominated China’s box office, grossing more than 1.6 billion yuan (S$303.5 million). The film follows a man who travels to Thailand in search of his long-lost grandfather, only to uncover a secret behind remittance letters mailed to his grandmother, a practice common among Chinese migrating south.

The movie features dialogue primarily in Teochew, a dialect from the Chaoshan region in south-east China, marking director Lan Hongchun’ s third such feature film. To ensure the story’s historical accuracy, Lan and his team interviewed more than 120 senior s in the region who experienced the migration to South-east Asia.

ST understands that all 4,800 tickets for the eight sessions of the Teochew version of Dear You sold out within two hours of launch on June 16. They will be held from June 18 to 21 at VivoCity’s GVMax .