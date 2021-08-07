Chill Pill: What's in a condo name?

Film Correspondent
There used to be a time when condos represented the Singaporean dream, so they had names to match.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - When property developers start a new condominium project, do they look at one design and think, "That's obviously a Dented Lunchbox", or glance at another and think,

"This one's clearly a Toddler's Idea Of An Oblong" or "Block Of Runny Cheese"?

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 