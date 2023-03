SINGAPORE – Education company Ednovation is using ChatGPT and its own child-friendly version of the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot across its pre-schools in Singapore and other Asian countries.

The move comes after successful pilot projects in February in its local pre-schools, where five- and six-year-olds co-created a children’s book and asked Ednovation’s new chatbot, called EdGPT, questions such as: “Are you a boy or a girl?”