ChildAid 2023 auditionees show talent beyond their years

SINGAPORE – They came to the ChildAid 2023 auditions to dance, sing, act or play a musical instrument – or even do all four.

Some acts were so impressive, the creative team is now thinking hard about how to accommodate all of them in the year-end show.

ChildAid’s creative director Melissa Sim said: “I’m really excited and inspired by the quality of the auditionees. We’re tweaking the script to fit some acts because they’re so good and we simply have to have them in ChildAid 2023.”

ChildAid is an annual charity concert organised jointly by The Straits Times and The Business Times. The 2023 edition will be held at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre on Dec 4.

It typically raises about $2 million a year with the help of sponsors and donors, including main sponsors such as banks UOB and Citi Singapore, as well as Mr Mohamed Abdul Jaleel, founder and chief executive of MES Group, a property and logistics solutions company.

The funds benefit The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BTBAF). The STSPMF gives financially disadvantaged students a monthly allowance for school-related expenses, while the BTBAF helps young talent from low-income families to pursue the arts for free.

This year’s ChildAid concert, the 19th edition, will be a musical dinner theatre production set in 1930s pre-independent Singapore. Guests will be served food while they help the cast of characters solve the disappearance of a famous singer.

The auditions kicked off last Saturday at youth arts training centre 10 Square in Orchard Road and will continue into the week.

The first to arrive that day were seven-year-old twins Penelope and Zicheng Wee, who played two songs each on the guzheng and dizi respectively.

Their father Jerald Ben Wee, an inline skating instructor, said: “My wife and I want our kids to develop holistically. So apart from their subjects in school, they are also learning musical instruments so they can develop their brain in different ways.”