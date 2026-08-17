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Chat with ST Life editors and journalists on Aug 29

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Readers are invited to tell ST Life which lifestyle trends they would like to hear more about.

Readers are invited to tell ST Life which lifestyle trends they would like to hear more about.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

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Cherie Lok

SINGAPORE – Is there a certain health condition you want to learn more about? Would you like tips for travelling to specific countries? Or do you have a restaurant recommendation or two to share? 

The Straits Times Life wants to hear from readers. Join us for a focus group discussion on Aug 29, held at the SPH Media News Centre, 1000 Toa Payoh North, from 10am to 12pm. 

Participants will get to share their feedback with Life Editor Susan Long and journalists covering travel, food, style, parenting, entertainment, design, health and wellness, women’s issues, and the arts.

Tell us what kind of coverage you would like to see more of, and what kinds of stories you gravitate towards and why. 

Registration is free and closes on Aug 23. Interested participants can sign up at this link: https://register.sph.com.sg/?campaigns=the-straits-times-life-focus-group

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.