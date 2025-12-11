Chagee and Sanrio tie-up to offer new drink, exclusive Hello Kitty merchandise from Dec 12

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

As part of the collaboration, the milk tea chain will also be hosting the Chagee Loves Hello Kitty pop-up from Dec 13 to Dec 22.

SINGAPORE – From Dec 12 , fans of popular Chinese tea chain Chagee and Hello Kitty will be able to pick up a new seasonal drink and snag exclusive collectibles.

Chagee, in a media statement on Dec 10, said that this is part of its new festive collaboration with Sanrio’s Tanned Hello Kitty.

The character, which has gained recent popularity in Asia, is known for her sun-kissed appearance and cheerful personality.

As part of the tie-up, a new cocoa oolong milk tea will be available for a limited time.

It will come in a limited edition festive cup packaging and an exclusive thermal bag carrier, Chagee said.

Tea lovers can get them in both regular and large sizes, priced at $5.20 and $6.20 respectively.

Also part of the drop is a line of limited edition merchandise, including the Snuggle Snap hairclip , Cuddle Sling bag, and Plushie and Mini charms .

Hello Kitty fans can get their hands on the merchandise by purchasing special bundles.

From Dec 12 , those who purchase two large cocoa oolong milk teas will receive a complimentary Snuggle Snap. They can also buy two large cocoa oolong milk teas and the Cuddle Sling for $21.20.

From Dec 19, a bundle of two large c ocoa oolong milk teas and a Plushie Charm will be up for grabs at $21.40 . A voucher bundle on the Chagee can also be redeemed for a Mini Charm.

‘Chagee Loves Hello Kitty’ pop-up

To celebrate Christmas, the tea chain will hold a pop-up from Dec 13 to Dec 22 at the event area in front of Mandarin Galley in Orchard Road .

Visitors to the Chagee Loves Hello Kitty event will be awarded with stamps after they complete an activity along the five-stop festive trail, which includes tasting the new seasonal drink, crafting Chagee Christmas baubles, and snapping Christmas photos.

Those who finish all five stations can redeem exclusive rewards featuring limited edition Hello Kitty collaboration merchandise.