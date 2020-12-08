Celebrating monkeys

LET THE FEASTING BEGIN: Monkeys enjoying various kinds of fruit, vegetables and desserts during the annual Monkey Banquet Festival at the Phra Prang Sam Yod ancient temple in Lopburi province, Thailand. This annual event is held on the last Sunday of November to honour the long-tailed macaques for attracting tourists to the town and to promote tourism. Lopburi is well known as the city of monkeys as the ancient city is overrun by monkeys.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE